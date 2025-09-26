From the Bee:
““Take a DNA test,” implored Dr. Alex Jensen, a medical expert retained by the defense. “Please. That will suffice. No photos. We beg you.”“
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work here and elsewhere, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
The Darwin Awards - New subcategory:
“The influencers challenge”
Jill’s pet peeve. Those little, almost impossible to see symbols on the car’s dashboard -
Most of these symbols below can be explained, in English, with a short word… and for those of us old enough, we can remember a time… when that was how it was done.
AI just gets cleverer and cleverer…
If you got through Shrek - you might like the next one too…
Have a great day folks!
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Is the deep state DAM finally beginning to break. As usual what the left had called conspiracy theory turns out to be not 100% but 1000% true. It has now come out that Christopher Wray had 275 fbi agents at the January 6th rally in DC but let that go!
Comey’s indictment for lying under oath is just the tip of the iceberg.
12/12/16 was the date Obama and all of his cohorts put the hit out on Trump in a White House meeting. This was the day the media was given the green light to go with the Trump/Russia collusion lie that Comey had leaked to them, and boy they didn’t disappoint.
The left is going berserk with this indictment, like trapped rats. On 1/21/21 just one day after Biden’s inauguration, Comey went on MSNBC and said we have to make sure Trump is never able to run for or serve as president ever again. I don’t think Comey or any of the participants in this hoax thought this day would come. I pray Pam Bondi has the chutzpah to follow through and do what needs to be done. I don’t envy her, I just hope Pam, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino have the guts to put themselves on the line and prosecute all of these traitors!!! I’m praying that John Brennan will be next, James Clapper will be next, John Bolton, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok all need to be indicted with this conspiracy that started in the White House on December 12th 2020. Hopefully when these indictments are handed down and they are facing years in prison they will turn on the big fish, the masterminds, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Barack Obama. These traitors paralyzed this country and undercut Trumps entire first term, deliberately so, it has divided us like nothing else since the civil war.
Another huge bright note is Michael Flynn must be grinning ear to ear! Remember FBI Director James Comey went after Michael Flynn, an innocent man, draining his bank accounts, waged lawfare, and threatened to go after his son. This forced General Flynn to plead guilty. Do you know what he got him on, making a false statement.
I hope they perp walk Comey in front of the cameras. Remember Comey laughing about going into the White House to go after Flynn. Comey’s a scumbag. He destroyed so many lives beginning with the framing of General Flynn. He tried to frame Trump as well. What goes around comes around, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person. J.Goodrich
I'm going our to get some anti-virus wipes‼️‼️‼️
😹😂🤣😆