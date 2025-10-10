“A+” for creativity…
Never forget - Peter Navarro was shackled (handcuffs + leg irons) and perp walked for refusing to testify against President Trump - which at most, is a misdemeanor and MSM didn’t have a problem with that. At that time he was 72 years old (turning 73 a month later). He was not given a chance to voluntarily surrender. He then persecuted by the Biden adminsitration and served four months in jail.
Steve Bannon was also subjected to prosecution/persecution and served time in jail for not testifying against J6 and President Trump.
These men are heroes for standing up against a corrupt justice system.
Never forget this shameful episode of American history.
“Hell had three doors. In two rooms Hitler and Stalin sat listening to an ugly harpy forever. . Third room Comey sits with Taylor Swift. I said Now wait a minute ,this is how Comey is being punished.? Satan replied Who said Comey’s the one being punished?”
Friday Funnies! Yay! Now we can all start our weekend! Where oh where do you find these great funnies, Dr Malone. And Jill. I’m sure you finds some also! You are finding so many good ones these days that I cannot choose a favorite! Thanks so much.
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.
This week Chicago’s Marxist mayor, Brandon Johnson, has signed an executive order creating an ICE free zone across the entire city of Chicago. This means that ICE agents, costumes and border protections, are now going to be blocked, impeded and or prevented from doing their job and go after illegal aliens, to conduct raids and arrest criminal illegals. Mayor Johnson has put ICE in full confrontation with the city of Chicago, the Chicago police department, and the administration of Chicago.
What this is, is the legal definition of an insurrection. Chicago, the city, and its mayor are no longer recognizing federal authority, no longer recognizing the ability for federal authority to enforce federal immigration law, and now is in open revolt against the constitution and against the federal government of the United States. This is a form of neo-confederacy.
This is not unprecedented though, the democrats did this 164 years ago in a very similar way. As they did in Trumps 1st term and now in Trumps 2nd term they rejected the legitimate democratic election of Abraham Lincoln as well. They are and have been unleashing a series of events wether it be sanctuary cities, violent brown shirt type violence, shutting down the government with demands to pay illegal aliens health care, the dehumanizing of republicans to the extent people are being beaten and in some cases executed and let’s never forget all of the horrors Biden did to republicans and also his forcing of experimental drug injections.
Now a leftist federal district judge in Oregon is making a claim that Trump can not deploy the national guard of any state, not just Oregon’s national guard, any national guard, even though Texas governor signed an order allowing Trump to federalize 400 members. This judge ruled the federal government does not have jurisdiction over federal property. That’s their argument. This argument has not been made since 1861. This was the year Jefferson Davis, president of the confederacy and other confederate leaders would not allow Lincoln to access Fort Sumter. After the Confederate forces demanded the forts surrender and the Unions troops refused the Confederates opened fire, this began the Civil War. In 1860, southern democrats wanted to keep their free slave labor and they were willing to break up the union even bombard Union troops.
So what is going to happen? If this insane Chicago mayor and governor come upon federal ICE agents setting up for a raid, send in the Chicago police? This reckless executive order will place two law enforcement agencies pitted against one another, and over what? Their want to protect people that entered the U.S. illegally?cheap labor? Democrat votes? As it is, the mayor and police did not come to the aid of ICE when they were surrounded by antifa thugs. An antifa woman exited a car with a rifle and was shot. Pritzker and Johnson are cresting this conflict and should be arrested for insurrection! If Trump and Pam Bondi do not act quickly this could be the beginning of a major national confrontation, possibly expanding to many other cities and states. These people are seriously dangerous. I honestly find that these domestic Marxist democrats along with their supporters including judges, politicians and brown shirt instigators are far more dangerous than most all of our foreign enemies. J.Goodrich