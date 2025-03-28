UK Home Office Knife Ban

The UK Home Office has implemented several measures to address knife crime, including a ban on home deliveries of knives ordered online. Under new proposals, anyone buying a knife online will need to submit photo ID at the point of sale and again upon delivery. Companies will only be able to deliver knives to the person who bought them, and it will be illegal to leave a package containing a bladed weapon on a doorstep when no one is present. Additionally, the Offensive Weapons Act of 2019 made it illegal to possess certain dangerous knives, such as flick knives, even in private.

The Home Office has also proposed banning the sale of long pointed kitchen knives, as these are often used in stabbing incidents. Furthermore, the government is considering banning the sale of knives to individuals under 18 and expanding the ban on possessing offensive weapons to cover educational institutions beyond schools. These measures aim to reduce the availability of knives and thus decrease the incidence of knife crimes.