The UK has gone barking mad…
UK Home Office Knife Ban
The UK Home Office has implemented several measures to address knife crime, including a ban on home deliveries of knives ordered online. Under new proposals, anyone buying a knife online will need to submit photo ID at the point of sale and again upon delivery. Companies will only be able to deliver knives to the person who bought them, and it will be illegal to leave a package containing a bladed weapon on a doorstep when no one is present. Additionally, the Offensive Weapons Act of 2019 made it illegal to possess certain dangerous knives, such as flick knives, even in private.
The Home Office has also proposed banning the sale of long pointed kitchen knives, as these are often used in stabbing incidents. Furthermore, the government is considering banning the sale of knives to individuals under 18 and expanding the ban on possessing offensive weapons to cover educational institutions beyond schools. These measures aim to reduce the availability of knives and thus decrease the incidence of knife crimes.
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.
This morning’s entertainment here on the farm:
The weather reaches 75 degrees today and 85 degrees tomorrow - we intend to make the most of this little window of warmth!
Have a great weekend, folks!
Watching Gizmo reminds me a lot of the Dems in DC!
Gizmo is a character 😂. What weapons will UK ban next, pens, pencils, cars, canes…try locking criminals up with actual life changing penalties 🤷♂️