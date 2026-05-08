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Malone News

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
5h

Look, I just want to get something off my chest on this Friday. There's been a lot of talk lately about the so-called Sid and Terry lifestyle. I don't know Sid or Terry, or anything about what they do in their personal lives; I just know that not everyone approaches and conducts their lives in the same way I choose to conduct mine. People have to make their own decisions, and I think it's time we cut them some slack.

What's that? Oh. SEDENTARY. Sedentary. Got it. Wow, that's embarrassing.

Sedentary lifestyle. Yeah, that's messed up.

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Uncle Mikey's avatar
Uncle Mikey
5h

My cat reads your funnies. Fortunately he can’t order a heated toilet seat! 😂😂😂

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