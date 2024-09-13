The Lizard people were out in force!
War is peace.
Socialism is Joy.
Inflation is not a Tax.
This is not AI.
In 2018, Kamala Harris joked about killing Donald Trump on the Ellen show.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I know the three people Trump debated against Tuesday night got under his skin. Honestly it’s hard to fathom how extremely frustrating it must have been to be fact checked 7 times by two “moderators” that lied while Kamala lied away without 1 correction, among all the other things!
The day Trump left the White House, the Ukraine, as corrupt as the Obama/Biden government had made it, was physically a beautiful pristine place. Harris in the debate spoke of standing behind our friends in the Ukraine but since this weak Harris administration has been installed over 500 thousand Ukrainians are dead, so much for our good friends. The thought of this missing generation of young Ukrainians though doesn’t seem to phase Harris at all, she wants more and more money sent to Ukraine to not only enrich her and all of the connected war facilitators, like her great friends the Cheney’s, but to continue enriching the weapons makers and all of our government that make millions investing in the continued death of Ukrainians. It’s an evil way to make a living, but thank satan there are people like Harris out there that don’t care if a million more Ukrainians are killed, as long as the money keeps flowing let the death and the raping of the American taxpayer continue. It doesn’t seem to matter to the D’s that speak of joy and cheer her on while the country of Ukraine will never get back to what it was, Harris has completely destroyed it and let’s not forget the dead, the war must go on.
When Trump left the White House Iran was struggling and broke. There was peace in the region and the historic Abraham Accords were signed. Under this foolish Harris administration they have not only released billions into the Iranian government they have allowed Iran to make hundreds of billions selling oil again. This has emboldened Iran to once again start spreading terror around the region. Trump in the debate predicted that if this fool Kamala Harris the puppet gets installed Israel will be gone in two years.
What has happened to this democrat party. They have become the party of death, war, perversion, debt, and slavery, the debt, slavery and perversion part isn’t so new. If you think about it, Marxist fascism, and the Democrat communist manifesto is not so new either. J.Goodrich
After watching the debate, I thought someone on Trump's prep team got through to him about the optics of mudslinging against and glowering at a woman opponent. As in, there was the potential pitfall of further alienating scores of millions of women voters, all at one sitting. So he was as disciplined as I've seen him; controlled his expression, avoided talking over her, avoided even looking at her. On balance, I thought he did well. I do wish he'd stop boasting about Warp Speed.
I thought Kamala triumphed over low expectations. Improved on her habitually nutty word salad. It wasn't going to be worth it to me to hang around for MSM commentary, because I knew they'd be fawning over her "brilliant" performance. But she was less disciplined than he was, often looking at him with a condescending smile and shaking her head. Of course, true to leftist form, she accused him of so many lies of which she herself was guilty. She exceeded expectations, but it's easier to do that when one completely untethers herself from any conscience, loyalty to the truth, reality, or record of the facts.