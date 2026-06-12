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Malone News

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Ana González's avatar
Ana González
12m

Thank you for giving us the best medicine 💊 every Friday and Sunday ‼️‼️

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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10m

When I grew up there was a kid named Doug. In his twenties Doug got a reputation for suing every one he could. At some point Doug got bitten by a tick and got Lyme disease. It wasn’t long after, he filed a case and sued the tick.

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