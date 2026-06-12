Embedded deep in the operating system… lies the most dangerous tick of all.

This year, the headlines warning of the “worst tick season ever” are everywhere. These alarms are particularly loud, arriving just as Pfizer and Valneva prepare to seek approval for the first Lyme vaccine in a generation.

Current projections from industry reports suggest a possible launch around late 2027, assuming regulators accept the application and approve it

To be clear, ticks are real. Lyme disease is real. Nobody who has spent time in the woods, on a farm, or hunting needs a journalist paid by big pharma to explain that.

But it is fair to ask whether we are witnessing an objective assessment of risk or the early stages of market development. After all, pharmaceutical companies do not spend billions developing products and then hope people forget the disease exists.

Perhaps this really is the worst tick season ever. Again.

Or perhaps Americans are being reminded, hourly, that ticks are lurking behind every blade of grass just as a new vaccine approaches the finish line.

Funny how that works. The ticks always seem to get their best publicist right before product launch.

Remember that word?

And for those who somehow think that because we advise people not to fall for fear porn, we don’t believe Lyme is an issue -(it is) - please read,or re-read the following that Robert wrote in early March of this year:

True story:

We don’t throw away perfectly good food in this house.

We put it in Tupperware, ignore it until it reaches peak chicken cuisine, then serve it to the flock. The chickens, unlike the rest of us, appreciate properly aged leftovers.

Since publishing ‘The Decline and Fall of Elon Musk,’ Musk has only managed to become the first trillionaire, dominate global satellite communications, launch a successful SpaceX IPO, and remain the most influential entrepreneur on Earth.

Other than that, The Atlantic pretty much nailed it.

Whenever The Atlantic announces someone's decline and fall, it is usually a good time to buy stock.

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A fan on X rejiggered a photo of Robert…

Just for the record, my great-great-grandfather was a Captain in the CSA Alabama Second, served under Stonewall Jackson and Lee, and lost his leg in the battle of Richmond. Campaigned right through the area we now live in. Presumably, he also fought in the second battle of the Wilderness, which took place near our farm under notoriously horrid conditions. So, probably the uniform would have been gray, not blue.

In all seriousness, we had a lovely black filly born yesterday. She is out of Quieta (inspection score 71.25), who is a Jade daughter, so we had to go outside for the stallion. Lider Seven is the sire (inspection score 70.50), which horse was named USDF Horse of the Year 2024 and Grand Prix reserve champion before passing suddenly. Not surprisingly, this one looks to be a good mover. Maybe a keeper!

“Don't make it hard - just take care of yourself and your family.

Eat healthy food, cut out the junk, don't overindulge (limited intake), exercise, don't drink too much, get outside, and enjoy life.”

- Dr. Robert Malone

I am off to ride a couple of stallions before it gets too hot.

Have a great day, Folks!

JGM