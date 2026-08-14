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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
10hEdited

Elections Matter And Can Have Serious Consequences

Is it just me or does it seem that most all Democrat candidates running for major seats are not elected, but chosen by party leaders. Like most communist parties people may vote but it’s not really an election, it’s all an illusion.

The Crowley/Hong race for Wisconsin governor is another democrat party manipulation of a democrat primary. On the day of the primary Hong was ahead in two major poles by close to 30 points. When Hong started talking about eliminating Thanksgiving, aside from her constant spewing of anti white racism, the “party” figured she had less of a chance of winning the governors election than Crowley did, so they dumped her. Isn’t it so strange how over and over again it’s always the big cities that hold the vote counts to late night, early morning, as usual, then when the results are released in the morning the outcome is decided, it’s a miracle. Almost as though they wait to see how many votes are actually needed to defeat the candidate the dems want outed. So blatant and so obvious. Will an fbi agent ever become a pole worker and catch the democrats stealing an election? I’m just a carpenter but is it that difficult to infiltrate a woke left poling place? How many election need to be stolen for the government to fix this? Maybe they should hire James O’Keefe, he just “easily” exposed blatant voter fraud in Minnesota.

Another Democrat primary stolen by the democrats. Just ask Bernie how it feels!

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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
10h

I gotta say my wife and I often break out into...oo ie,oo ahah ting tang .....

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