The top-secret documents regarding plans for Israeli preparations for an attack on Iran were leaked to a pro-Iranian Telegram channel.

No matter what one believes about the Israeli/Irani conflict -

This is treason.

(According to Kamala, we can add Hitler and Nazi to the list of Donald’s sins)

What?

I had to look up the news story that the cartoon below is based on.

Yes, in fact - part of Victoria’s Secret new marketing facelift is to include transgender models in their fashion shows and ads.

“The Victoria’s Secret family has shown the world that being trans is just as exceptional and beautiful as anyone else on that runway,” the 27-year-old Brazilian wrote. “Inclusivity is crucial to the world we’re building, and I’m honored to walk with pride, love, and the hope of inspiring the next generation.” -Valentina Sampaio, transgender model for Victoria’s secret

Now if that doesn’t inspire every man to run out and buy lingerie for their partner at Victoria’s Secret, I don’t know what will. <insert sarcasm>

Of note is that NBC is promoting Victoria’s Secret's transgender lineup as making “history” - even though this is basically a reboot of a failed marketing plan.



Basically, this is just more woke MSM drivel to brainwash our youth.

Note - Victoria’s Secret first started this campaign in 2019 and it made headline news when their marketing director quit in protest. This new push is just an expansion of their program to promote transgenderism. The only way to win is not to play.

Another company to not buy product from.

Let’s see how that marketing ploy has played out:

Wow! Victoria’s Sercret has had a loss of 47% stock valuation in the last five years.

Maybe it is time to rethink this marketing plan. Hmm. I seem to remember a relevant meme. Go woke, Go broke, or something like that.

Pushing a company agenda on social media is like throwing water balloons at a porcupine.” — Erik QualmanK

Do such boycotting efforts work?

Here is the stock chart for Budweiser.

The vertical line on the cart is about the day the boycott started in ernest on April 3, 2023. There has been loss of valuation of 61%.

Yeh, they work.

The people have spoken with their consumer dollars.

Despite what people say, Kamala does have a record.

As a Senator, her voting record was left of Bernie Sanders -it was one of the most progressive records in that era.

She believes strongly that the US Government should pay for transgender surgeries for anyone who needs or “desires” such procedures. In her own words:

My sin: