Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
2hEdited

The lefts “tolerant” society has created generations of people who in their own minds believe they are the “ultra tolerant”. Their ultra tolerance has turned into complete intolerance for the individual and the individuals life. It’s gone far beyond their not being able to deal with people who disagree with them. They justify the elimination of people that dissent from what they have been brainwashed to believe as tolerance, their deadly irony. The tolerant left has been destroying this country for decades now. Liberalism is a mental disorder.

And here we are on 9/11/2026, 25 years after the murder of nearly 3000 Americans. Tens of thousands dead from the affects of those buildings collapsing. Their opening of our borders and the murder of tens of thousands of more Americans. The Covid deaths and the vaccine deaths and injured, all acceptable in their tolerant minds. Almost as though they erase the victims from history, the ends justify the means.

Those of us who love America are the majority, if we only can stick together. There is no perfection in any one political party, but we must stay united. As we saw in 2024 there is power in unity but there is weakness in division. We can’t allow Obama’s final chapter of fundamentally changing America to ever metastasize. J.Goodrich

Reply
Share
7 replies
anna george's avatar
anna george
2h

Trump

Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Robert W. Malone and others
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture