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True story:

The ability of a cow to swing her head as a lethal weapon… you only have to experience once, to know just how lethal…

Have a great day folks!

The image of the Apollo 11 landing site was taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter

https://science.nasa.gov/earth/earth-observatory/apollo-11-landing-site-39408/

JGM