Friday Funnies: When the Moon Hits Your Eye
That's Amore
True story:
The ability of a cow to swing her head as a lethal weapon… you only have to experience once, to know just how lethal…
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Have a great day folks!
The image of the Apollo 11 landing site was taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter
https://science.nasa.gov/earth/earth-observatory/apollo-11-landing-site-39408/
JGM
As many of you know my wife works in the operating room at a major Boston Hospital. It’s incredible how leftist employees, you know the ultra tolerant, must bleed their political emotions into the work place. My wife is not one to run to the office and complain about blatant biases being spewed by uncontrollable Trump deranged psychopaths, she handles it in her own sledgehammer fashion. But this, as many conflicts, shouldn’t be left for an employee to have to deal with. Bias, any bias, racial, gendered or political is a problem and believe me it’s a challenge for hospital management in this disciplined workplace. I’ve watched for decades, management does not want to deal with these types of problems.
All conservatives and for that matter all of America has had to deal with these bigoted political biases from the insane TDS left throughout the reign of Obama, Joe Biden and as we see it is only escalating.
Leftists are defined by their rude arrogant intimidation tactics, they’re psychological bullies. They push their liberal mental disorder agenda onto everyone around them, workplace or no workplace. It’s incredible to see these extremely educated coordinators and managers with much less OR experience than my wife come up against a tough 40 year experienced nurse with unique work and life experiences.
Not sure if you’ve heard but the democrats are having a big conference today on how they are going to get rid of Trump. So here we are again, another treasonous futile plot to take down a duly elected president with their lies. They can’t accept the will of the people or the 2024 election results, they are the real election deniers. They are incapable of living in an American style free society. Notice and as usual, they have no plan to help Americans get ahead. They have no plans or ideas to fund Homeland Security. They have no ideas or plans to make things better for their constituents, they only have hate filled plans to tear America in half again and burn America to the ground again as good communists do. God is watching, shame on all of you. J.Goodrich
Another great collection, but the human vagina protestors' claiming POTUS to be psycho is priceless. Human Lemmings have the wherewithal to follow, but those two ???