Friday Funnies: WHO's deep concerns
The threat posed by mis- and dis- and mal-information to human lives and health
The following tweet is from the Director-General of the WHO two days ago.
I think we all also share Director-General Tedros’ ….
“deep concerns about the threat posed by mis- and disinformation to human lives and health.”
This is why it is important to remember and remind others of just “who” was and is spreading mis- dis- and mal- information.
The season finale of Epoch Times’ FALLOUT will air Friday (today 14 June) at 9:00 PM Eastern.
This episode will be about our farm and homestead, and the stars of the show are emu and goose
Another season is in the works!
As promised, the teaser video is posted below.
Funny stuff for sure! Dr. Malone, you were brilliant on The HighWire with Del Bigtree. I’ve been following you from the beginning and you have educated me to the point that my surgeon friend said that I know more than most pcp’s. I will continue to learn from you and share with others. I’m a musician by trade and have been wiped out financially for not complying. I will survive! Thank you again……
Agree with you.. Dr. Malone that NAIAD and their 6 Billion dollar budget should disappear since they are OUT OF CONTROL! It is just a glaring example of the Federal Government being out of control. The corruption in all three branches of our Federal government run deep. Balance of power between state rights and federal rights are no longer balanced and do not reflect the will of the people. The tail of the federal dog is waging and creating the discord. The J6 protest against the corruption had to be spun to keep the deep state in charge! The silence of most of our career politicians indicate it is an uphill battle to right the ship! I pray for a miracle as we march towards WWIII. Keeping Donald Trump from returning to the White House is essential for the deep state.