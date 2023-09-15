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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
Sep 15, 2023Edited

If you owe the bank $10,000 it's your problem. If you owe the bank $10,000,000 it's their problem.

Regarding the UAW strike: This is a deliberate demolition of one of the last cornerstone American industries. The union leaders are globalist puppets working in tandem with the WEF CEOs of these Black Rock owned companies.

The captured union bosses have been whispering siren songs into the ears of their members about how great they are and how unfair their contract is and how someone somewhere else is making more for the same work. These appeals to ego, greed, and envy are among the most powerful manipulations in the realm of psychology.

The fact that the Emperor has no clothes in this instance - these are among the most lucrative and luxurious jobs in what's left of America - is meaningless to the recipients of this enchanting hymn when confronted with the possibility that they, in their greatness, are being shortchanged.

The dark triad knows us well and they are wielding the weapon of psychology with great accuracy in order to destroy everything. Meanwhile, as you pointed out, Xiden fiddles on a beach as the ship of America sinks.

We must put a stop to this predatory manipulation before it is too late. These tactics only work on those unaware of them, this is admitted near the top of their own disinformation manual:

COINTELPRO Techniques for dilution, misdirection and control of a internet forum: https://archive.ph/a8nq8

The powers that shouldn't be do not want you reading ^ that guidebook on how they control you. So read it.

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Josh Paterson's avatar
Josh Paterson
Sep 15, 2023

Keep up the amazing work and I love seeing the updates of what's going on at the farm. Warms my heart and makes me long for my own little slice of heavan.

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