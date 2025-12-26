Friday Funnies: You are Bigger Than That
and other Xmas stories
The biggest news in the nation this week, received almost no coverage…
Livelihoods were destroyed. Patriots were unjustly imprisoned, fined millions, disbarred, and labeled “insurrectionists” for protesting what is now acknowledged as the truth: that the 2020 election was indeed stolen.
249 years ago to the day, this happened:
What’s a few more Christmas jokes among friends?
The Amish Christmas lights were spectacular this year!
No words can actually describe the message of this video:
Am in stitches about that language map! Absolutely spot on regarding France - anyone who's been there and tried will know what I mean ... and it's even worse if you understand French but your pronunciation shouts 'foreigner' ... the expletives one can hear ... my aunt would've fainted immediately.
Mind you: speaking english to the natives of the Celtic fringe also is an 'experience' a bit like trying to speak to the French ...
Merry Boxing day everybody!
Ho Ho Ho! Thanks for the hilariously strip today! A wonderful gift indeed! :)