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Malone News

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
3h

I'm sure I'm not the only one who finds a vicarious enjoyment of what you two have been able to accomplish.

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Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT's avatar
Mitchell Fleisher MD DHT
2h

Dear Drs. Robert & Jill,

My wife, Dawn, and I love your concept and creation of conservative, rebellious, holistic, close-knit, Christian community. We are fellow travelers on the same life path. Our home and regenerative farm is on 55.5 acres of beautiful mountain land in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Afton, Virginia.

We'd like to invite you and your circle of friends to join us for a dinner gathering sometime for good, organic food and meaningful conversation.

You're also all welcome to visit us at the Green House Local, our newly opened, organic farm cooperative store, at 2513 Jefferson Hwy. in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Warm regards,

Dr. Mitch & Dawn

Mitchell A. Fleisher, M.D., M.D.(H), D.A.B.H.M., D.A.B.F.M., F.S.S.R.P.

Medical Director, Center for Integrative & Regenerative Medicine

Medical Director, Global Natural Health Solutions

10190 Critzers Shop Road

Afton, Virginia 22920

(434) 361-1896

Fax: (540) 456-6161

info@cirm1.org

www.cirm1.org

www.alternativedrmcare.com

www.gnhshealing.com

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