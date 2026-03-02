Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
weedom1's avatar
weedom1
1h

As a result of government efforts and subsidies, we have a NOAA weather system that reports fake data from ghost weather stations. The excuse for this long standing problem is that they can extrapolate data from the remaining, surrounding stations to create data to ascribe to the no longer existing stations. From this kind of “data” the global warming 🤣 predictions have come. How can we prevent such subsidized fakery from governing soil use?? The faked weather data has given us vast lithium mines and wind farms and solar farms on arable land, and forced production of all electric vehicles. What’s to prevent similar damage from increasing government management of soils??

While I like regenerative farming, I fear government oversight.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Robert W. Malone
D D's avatar
D D
2h

Very complete and necessary overview. This application of AI is less frightening to me and still needs oversight and direction. A combination of human love of the land and technical support could be ideal. Now we're talking.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture