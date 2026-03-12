The White House has launched a new webpage on the origins of the virus. Although it marks a significant step forward in accountability, it overlooks the entire Ralph Baric link, the important question of whether SARS-CoV-2 was first developed in his lab in North Carolina, and the central role of UC Davis in managing much of the funding and coordination through USAID sponsorship.

Nonetheless, the site is quite interesting, and very satisfying to see the federal government finally take a stand against the Natural Origins theory.

The White House webpage says all the quiet parts (about the origin of the virus) out loud. Below are images cut from that site:

House Oversight Report

Fauci was pardoned by Biden. Will there be further investigation and possible prosecution of Andrew Cuomo, Ralph Baric, or the UC Davis crew for their roles in this? They were not pardoned.

And what about the censorship and fundamental breaches of the First Amendment by public health officials and other Biden administration political appointees? The Supreme Court weasled out of addressing this question by asserting “lack of standing”, effectively giving the Biden administration a pass on their lawless behavior.

It is one thing to point fingers, but an entirely different thing to actually investigate and prosecute wrongdoers. Nice to be validated after all the lying, slander, and defamation, but not enough. It is time to act.

JGM