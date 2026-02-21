Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
4h

GOF is what got us into the COVID mess. I don’t see the advantage of manipulating pathogens to infect humans that most likely never would have except for the manipulation. To me this is mad science. Why would we want to try to inflict more infectious diseases on humans? God save us from these lunatics!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
4h

I see zero benefit for GAF research. The pathogens created are not in nature so there’s no reason to create vaccines or therapies for them. We have already lived through the “accidental” release of one of these and it changed the world and not for the good either. Americans lost civil liberties that have been real hard to claw back and even what we got back is nowhere near what we are supposed to be guaranteed before that. Whether it’s HHS or DARPA or DOD there has been a worldwide treaty on chemical weapons which you’d think would include GOF. The conspiracy we are still living with since Covid has been even worse as answers came slower than molasses in winter. We are still unwinding what happened and not one person has been charged or indicted over it. In fact right now Covid investigation is most likely even on the back burner because the nation got riled up over several other issues since and those responsible skate free with millions in their pockets. If we had any accountability about anything in this country over those who are in power and make decisions this sort of thing probably doesn’t happen. Long prison sentences do happen to be a deterrent. Thanks for a report that won’t ever make the MSM at least those that read you are that much more in the loop.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture