George Simion is the current president of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). The AUR party was established on September 19, 2019, after Simion's participation as an independent candidate in the 2019 European Parliament election, where he received 117,141 votes.

In January 2025, Simion was elected vice-president of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party (ECR Party), one of the most influential parties in the European political scene. This election was seen as a recognition of AUR's efforts in the fight for democracy and conservative values. Since then, Mr. Simion has become one of the leading voices in the “Make Europe Great Again” movement.

Simion's political discourse has been characterized by attempts to balance non-traditional positions with moderate signals to attract a broader electorate. However, left wing critics argue that this approach can lead to the spread of radical appeals across a broader spectrum of political attitudes.

The AUR party has also been noted for its effective use of social networks and traditional communication methods to reach voters, particularly in rural areas.

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is a center-right populist political party based in Romania and Moldova, founded in 2019. The party's political platform in 2025 is characterized by a blend of nationalist, conservative, and populist ideologies, with a focus on several key areas:

National Unification : AUR aims for the unification of all Romanians from Romania and Romanian-populated neighboring zones, including the unification of Moldova and Romania.

Conservative Values : The party emphasizes conservative values, particularly in the realms of family, nation, Christian faith, and liberty.

Anti-Communism and Anti-Elitism : AUR is strongly anti-communist and critical of what it perceives as the "dictatorship of the elite," denouncing the influence of corrupt political elites and foreign interests.

Economic Policies : AUR proposes a form of small "c" capitalist extractivism of the nation’s natural resources by Romanian entrepreneurs, criticizing post-1989 predatory capitalist exploitation and the economic inequities it has generated.

Environmentalism : The party has adopted a form of center-right environmentalism, combining anti-colonial narratives with environmental concerns. However, critics assert that this environmentalism is often split between protecting the nation’s earthly well-being and a Christian "eschatological optimism" that trivializes some environmental issues.

Social Issues : AUR has been associated with anti-genetic vaccination ideas and resistance during COVID and has been critical of LGBTQ+ rights. AUR rose to prominence in Romania during the protests against the EU COVID-19 vaccine passport (green card) and COVID-19 vaccine mandates. AUR and its supporters won that argument, and both green card and vaccine mandate policies were rescinded by the ruling coalition. This has been associated with Romania having one of the lowest all-cause mortality rates in Europe during the COVID-19 crisis.

Foreign Policy : The party has been unfairly described as pro-Russian (largely because it disagrees with the war in its neighbor, Ukraine. AUR has expressed strong support for Donald Trump in the 2020 United States presidential election and is generally aligned with Trump’s positions on the Ukrainian war.

European Affiliation : AUR is part of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party (ECR) and the European Conservatives and Reformists Group in the European Parliament.

Political Alliance : AUR is a member of the AUR Alliance, a broader political alliance that includes other smaller right-wing nationalist parties. However, the alliance has faced internal tensions, with some parties leaving due to concerns over George Simion's leadership style.

Electoral Performance : In the 2024 European elections, AUR came in second behind the cartel-like coalition of Romanian social democrats and national liberals, indicating its growing influence in Romanian politics.

Presidential Election: George Simion, the leader of AUR, is a candidate in the 2024 Romanian presidential election and is predicted to perform well, is likely to reach the second round, and is the leading candidate for becoming President of Romania.

These elements form the core of AUR's political platform in 2025, reflecting its core center-right, populist, nationalist, and conservative ideology.

