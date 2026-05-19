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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
6h

Will reiterate,the problems mentioned here compounded by practicing physicians thinking of them selves as scientists...that fallacy best exemplified by fauci declaring he was science...and had never undergone any scientific training at all.

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Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
6h

In the “old days” we had bleeders. Now we have Pill Pushers……

Has anything really changed? Too much of anything isn’t a good thing.

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