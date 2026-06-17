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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
6h

Will I ever trust the federal government again to do what's in the best interests of Americans and American ag? Yeah, when Pigovians fly.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
6h

Getting big is not beautiful! It is a method of dominating a market segment and maximizing profitability at the expense of the buyer. Eliminating competition that improves the welfare of the citizens does not happen when monopolies exist. Examples abound in the US economy.

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