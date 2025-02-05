LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nigel Farage's right-wing Reform UK party overtook Britain's governing Labour Party to become the country's most popular political party in a new poll, reflecting public discontent in Prime Minister Keir Starmer less than seven months into his term.
The poll, conducted by YouGov for the Times newspaper and published on Monday, showed that if a general election were held tomorrow 25% of British voters would choose Reform, 24% would pick Labour, and 21% would vote for the Conservatives.
Reform's narrow lead over Labour in the poll - which surveyed 2,465 people over Feb. 2-3 - is within the margin of error, YouGov said.
So what is the Labour Party to do?
Well… what about postponing local elections in Britain for a year!
Yep, it is true.
Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has called off elections to stop Reform UK from winning elections- her exact words:
"I've agreed to postpone local elections in East Sussex, and West Sussex, Essex, and Thurrock, Hampshire, and the Isle of Wight, and Norfolk, and Suffolk.
"I've also agreed for the postponementin Surrey, given the urgency of creating sustainable new unitary structures and to unlock devolution for this area… "We are postponing elections for one year - from May 2025 to May 2026."
Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, UK
Can you imagine?
This “devolution” - deprives 5.5 million British citizens of their right to vote for the next year. Yeh, this is how democracies work (not).
Nigel Farage and Reform UK are smoldering mad.
It is not only Nigel and the reform party who is angry, the Tories have accused the Deputy Prime Minister of creating "Orwellian-sounding" structures which are "closer to her and closer to Whitehall".
How is this even legal?
The cancerous tumor of totalitarianism that works in conjunction with censorship and electoral cancelations in Europe and the UK seems to double in size on a regular basis.
Polish survey shows decreased support for the Russian/Ukrainian war
Poland shares a border with Ukraine and has taken has taken in approximately 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees since the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022.
A recent survey conducted in Poland indicates that over the past year, there is cooling support from Polish citizens for the Ukrainian war.
The percentage of Poles against providing military assistance to Kyiv has risen from just above a quarter to more than one third.
Additionally, there has been a noticeable increase in negative sentiments towards Ukrainians in Poland, especially among the youth. Ukrainian media highlighted that the opposition to military aid for Ukraine has climbed from 26 percent to 35 percent.
Meanwhile, support for military assistance has dropped by five percentage points to 49 percent.
Ukrainska Pravda also reported that negative attitudes towards Ukrainians in Poland have grown from 27 percent to 30 percent, while positive perceptions have declined from 25 percent to 23 percent, along with "growing fatigue" about Poland's Ukrainian community.
Among Poles aged 45 and older, favorable opinions of Ukrainians outweighed negative ones. However, the opposite is true among young people: only 16 percent viewed Ukrainians favorably compared with 37 percent who had an unfavorable opinion (from the polling firm ARC Rynek).
Last week, while in Brussels, the home of the European Union, it was clear that reduced support for the war was evident everywhere.
No longer did every Belgium street sport multiple Ukrainian flags, and the banners proclaiming unending support for Ukraine at the European Parliament had been removed. There was a general feeling from the many people spoken to, that the war would be negotiated to a settlement soon.
Battle fatigue has set into the hearts and minds of Europe and now, Russia has the winning hand - and everyone knows it.
.
Scottish official confirms: Cats won’t be banned in Scotland
The Scottish government initially said it would "fully consider the recommendations" made by SAWC, as it urged all cat owners to consider microchipping their pets.
In a statement later on Monday, a spokesperson said:
"Banning cats is not a recommendation of the report and we will, under no circumstances, be banning cats."
Well, THAT was a tempest in a teapot! Scottish bureaucracy 0, Scottish cat owners for the win.
Over in Kenya, things are getting downright weird.
(NDTV World): A Nigerian woman, Gloria Omisore, caused a disturbance at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after being denied boarding. The New York Post reported that Omisore, who was travelling from Lagos to Manchester (via Paris), threw used sanitary napkins at ground staff after learning she didn't have the required French visa for her layover. This led to a heated argument with airline personnel…
In a shocking incident, Omisore, who was menstruating at the time, allegedly removed and threw three used sanitary pads at the check-in counter, with one landing on the floor. A video of the altercation shows her angrily confronting airline staff, demanding a sanitary towel and insisting on keeping her phone.
No more words needed.
