By: Dr’s Jill and Robert Malone

Reading the news this morning, I discovered that we are about to be attacked by another monster.

Not an emerging pandemic. Not murder hornets. Not an asteroid hurtling toward Earth.

El Niño.

But apparently, the name El Niño is no longer sufficiently frightening. We now have Super El Niño, Mega El Niño and, my personal favorite, Godzilla El Niño.

So, just bear with me - and take a gander at all these headlines that Google News aggregated this morning, where the Godzilla, Super, XXL, Mega, Generationally Strong El Niño is going to cause massive destruction this winter, starting with this Thanksgiving, and be catastrophic for Africa, Las Vegas (on New Year’s Eve, no less) and East Tennessee, not to mention California. Oh, and don’t forget the “KING” tides coming for you.

The headlines promise trillions of dollars in damage, catastrophic flooding, unprecedented ocean temperatures, dangerous tornadoes and potentially record-breaking tides. Even New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas is apparently under threat. And heaven help the residents of East Tennessee. Mostly behind the headlines - buried in the text- is a recurring theme: blame climate change.

So, being somewhat interested in science, I decided to see what the actual scientists at the National Weather Service were predicting.

It turns out that they are predicting probabilities. Higher probabilities of above-average precipitation in some regions, warmer temperatures in others, and even the potential for relief from drought across large portions of the United States.

So, what does the National Weather Service actually say:

NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook, released today, shows how El Nino will likely influence the upcoming winter months (December 2026 to February 2027), with warmer-than-average temperatures expected across the northern U.S.; wetter-than-average conditions likely across the southern U.S., from California to Florida, and along the Eastern Seaboard; and drought improving for the majority of the country, including areas in the East, Southern Great Plains and Southwest. “As we know from decades of observations, a very strong El Nino will likely bring a southward and eastward shift to the jet stream for the contiguous U.S., which tilts the odds toward stormier weather across the South,” said Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “While higher chances of rain and snow may bring relief to drought-afflicted areas, too much precipitation on dry soil can fuel destructive flash floods and mudslides. Now is the time for communities and individuals to plan ahead for the upcoming winter.”

Some coastal flooding has already occurred in California, resulting from a combination of astronomical tides, unusually warm ocean waters, and El Niño-related changes in ocean circulation. And yes, there could be some damage from flooding this Thanksgiving. None of these phenomena is particularly surprising given the naturally recurring El Niño cycle, which typically occurs every two to seven years.

But somewhere between the scientific reports that are actually quite normal sounding and my morning news feed, a naturally recurring oceanic phenomenon acquired the name of a fictional radioactive Japanese monster.

When did reporting the weather become indistinguishable from marketing a disaster movie?

And when did a forecast of above-average rainfall become an opportunity to frighten an entire population?

There is a fundamental difference between informing people of a risk and cultivating a sense of impending doom. The former is a public service, something that the National Weather Service does well. The latter has become a business model.

At this point, the corporate media has become a parody of itself. What passes for weather reporting increasingly reads like propaganda for the climate change agenda. And the beauty of this particular form of propaganda is that the predicted catastrophe doesn't even have to happen. By repeatedly bombarding the public with images of impending disaster, trillions of dollars in damage, catastrophic flooding, and unprecedented weather events, the press conditions people to associate fear with a naturally occurring climatic phenomenon. Now, even the mildest coastal-flooding damage will become the setting for a disaster movie: “See, we told you so!”

If disaster strikes, it reinforces the narrative. If it doesn't, the headlines are forgotten, but the underlying anxiety remains. The propaganda has already accomplished its purpose. The catastrophe need never materialize. The fear is the product.

Sound familiar? We have seen much the same pattern with infectious disease reporting. HIGHLY PATHOGENIC avian influenza, monkeypox, Russian plague, measles, hantavirus, and whatever emerging pathogen happens to capture the media's attention next. Never mind that the designation “highly pathogenic” in avian influenza refers to its pathogenicity in poultry, not humans. The terminology alone is enough to frighten the public.

A legitimate scientific concern becomes a potential catastrophe, and a potential catastrophe becomes an impending crisis. Again- whether that crisis ever materializes seems almost beside the point. From climate change to infectious disease, the formula is remarkably similar: emphasize the worst-case scenario, downplay scientific uncertainty, and keep the public in a perpetual state of anticipatory fear. We have gone from reporting what has happened to frightening people with what might happen. And apparently, there is no shortage of things that might happen.

And there are consequences to keeping the public in a perpetual state of fear. A frightened population is more willing to surrender personal freedoms, accept government intervention, and tolerate restrictions that would otherwise be unacceptable. The next lockdown, the next vaccine mandate, the next emergency declaration, or the next sweeping environmental regulation becomes easier to justify when the public has already been conditioned to expect catastrophe.

The danger of this kind of journalism is not simply that it misinforms the public. It is that it cultivates a culture of fear of death in which compliance increasingly takes precedence over critical thinking, informed consent, and individual liberty.

Godzilla may be coming, but we refuse to sell fear for a living. At Malone.News, we believe our readers deserve something better than a daily diet of manufactured outrage, impending catastrophes, and sensationalized science. Independent journalism should inform, challenge prevailing narratives, examine the underlying evidence, and occasionally have a good laugh at the absurdity of it all. If you value what Robert and I do here, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support enables us to remain independent, do the research, and write without answering to corporate sponsors or advertisers. And unlike the corporate media, we promise not to invoke Godzilla to sell you a subscription. Well, except perhaps this once. And one more plea: please share this article on social media or even republish! Sharing really helps our Substack continue to be successful, and we thank each and every one of you who take the time to do this. Share

Footnote #1: The New York Post headline claiming an 18-degree rise in sea temps is bogus. A little AI-driven searching revealed that this figure refers to a localized, temporary temperature anomaly near the Galápagos Islands and off the coast of Peru, not the sea temperatures as a whole. The New York Post took a localized temperature anomaly and turned it into a planetary scare story. Yet another example of the press manufacturing fear rather than informing the public.