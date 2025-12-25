Yes, the goose is getting fat... but she has a permanent pardon from Christmas dinner.

Last week, Jill and I sent out our Christmas letter - yes, some years we do a Christmas letter. Although those of you who read our essays may find some of this redundant, we are sharing it here.

This little community of writers, in the comments, has grown into something quite special. We thank each and every one of you for the support and love throughout the year. We both read the comments daily. They are uplifting and intellectually stimulating.

So, what has the last year brought us…



The last year has brought us much joy, triumph, and love.

To begin, our little farm and homestead continue to thrive. We have expanded our endeavors to include not only breeding and training our beloved Lusitano horses, but also now include a little herd of miniature Jersey cattle. We look forward to once again having milk from our own cows in the coming years.

We continue to grow a fair bit of our own food, and Jill endeavors to preserve as much as possible for later use. Plus, our flock of chickens provides both eggs and some meat for ourselves and our canine companions. Next year, we plan to expand the chicken yard substantially, as we have a 20 x 100 foot paddock that will be incorporated into the yard, so stay tuned for that project. Jill wants to give the peahens more space, so it will need an area high enough to make them feel secure.

The three musketeer Aussies still rule the roost, but this year, we added a little Pomeranian rescue, re-named Kitty, also known as the Pomeranian terrorist, and she has stolen our hearts.

Next year we hope to have three foals born. This year, we didn’t have any foals, so we are getting excited about the future possibilities of these new lives. Jill continues to ride her stallion (Jade) regularly, and we will be bringing our young stallion Quartz home from the trainer. The goal is to ride him regularly over the next year. Robert intends to be the leading rider for him, so this will keep Robert very busy (on top of ACIP, possibly a new sponsored regular podcast, and everything else). We will be standing both stallions at stud (selling shipped semen), so our travel will be somewhat curtailed during breeding season in 2026.

Jade -Imported Portuguese Lusitano Stallion

The truth is that Jade is Jill’s go-to guy and the horse she hops on most days for trail rides around the farm.

Below is a little video of Quartz, CAL - Jade’s son, who will also be standing for the 2026 season:

The next stallion to be backed is Topazio CAL (Topaz). Jill intends to take on the intense training needed this spring.

Topazio CAL

Our homesteading and wellbeing articles are slowly being turned into a book, which we hope to publish by summer. Much of Jill’s writing outside of malone.news focuses on that task. We also intend to start an autobiographical book about the mRNA vaccine story, covering both the initial invention and the past five years. We have some interesting ideas about how to frame that - so expect more on that in the future.

We did manage to take an awesome working trip to Corfu and Eastern Italy this summer with friends and colleagues; we both cherish those memories. During this trip we took a lot of video and hope to make a little travel documentary - from a conservative viewpoint on southern Europe.

Just to say it, the food in Greece and the eastern boot of Italy is fresh, and the presentation is creative in ways that American chefs can’t fathom. Food in the USA just isn’t the same.

Following President Trump’s election, Robert has been appointed vice chair of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Robert chaired the December meeting, which was extremely challenging due to the collusion of Big Pharma and their trade organizations to attack the committee and the ACIP meetings. In the end, the meeting was a huge success - but it took every ounce of Robert’s skills in chairing meetings to ensure that the meeting allowed for all viewpoints and scientific angles to be raised on the various topics.

Just another day in the office ….

Between our daily writing for Malone News (malone.news), our nonprofit “The Malone Institute’, the various speaking engagements and testimonies, and now Robert’s government work, it has been a hectic and rewarding year.

The Malone Institute has done excellent work in continuing to support and conduct unbiased research, education, and informational activities that promote integrity in government, science, and medicine. Our limited budget allows us to report on and attend scientific conferences and medical freedom events nationwide. Our scientific and medical writing helps people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

The whole art of government consists in the art of being honest.”

― Thomas Jefferson

Our well-being articles, published in both the Malone Institute and Malone News, reach about ten million people each month. We don’t really do any fundraising, so we are deeply grateful to our donors and supporters for their encouragement.

And if anyone ever does feel like donating, the link is listed below:

Donate to the Malone Institute

Justine Isernhinke, who is our Malone Institute Fellow and Head of Geopolitics and UAP Research, has done excellent work covering ongoing UAP research, Congressional oversight, and international politics worldwide. She is particularly focused on the politics of conservation in Africa. Expect more articles from her in the coming year.

And as usual, our friends and this community sustain us through the hard times and the good. And we hope the same is true for our friends and family as well.

May you all have happy holidays, with a jolly Christmas, and a blessed New Year.

With love, from Robert and Jill