And just like that, we understand what a Harris-Walz ticket would do to free speech.

“There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech and especially around our democracy” Tim Walz

The whole clip, some of which is linked here shows just what a slippery slope these types of totalitarian tools soon become. In the video, he states that people speaking out about what they believe was fraud in the 2020 election should be censored and even somehow punished for spreading such misinformation.

Now, I have spent hours reading and speaking with attorneys, politicians, analysts, and others over dinner - listening to the facts about the 2020 election: the “conspiracies,” the data, the reams of information about voting machines, ballot boxes, etc. and frankly, I have come to the conclusion, that yes - there may very well have been fraud. And frankly, the data which address this issue have been so well hidden, that “we” will never know for sure. It certainly was not a “clean” election, and most likely, bad stuff went down in those few battleground states. Illegal stuff.

So, the idea that people can’t complain, discuss, or even speak of this is absolutely repugnant. The famous line from the play within a play (Hamlet) designed to catch the conscience of the king repeatedly comes to my mind- "The lady doth protest too much, methinks." These forceful and insistent denials appear to highlight the guilt or the truth of the matter they are trying to hide. The overwrought reaction of Tim Walz and so many other senior Democrat party members suggests that the opposite of what they are saying is, in fact, the truth.

Walz then goes on to add that candidates who lose should not be able to clog up the court systems with lawsuits challenging the election results.

Frankly, his point of view sends chills down my spine.

Actually, we knew a long time ago what Harris would do as President of the USA, which is the same as what we can expect from Gov. Walz. The O’Biden/Harris/DHS White House has been involved in psychological operations against the American people since the very first days of their administration.

More recently, the Biden-Harris White House suppressed Biden's cognitive issues until they could no longer hide the truth. So, as the government spreads propaganda, they also want to make it impossible for the American people to exercise their right to free speech.

In the UK now, the new Socialist government under PM Starmer is going after people for small and large thought crimes and, in some cases, seems to be considering acting against pre-crime.

All it takes is a complaint from a neighbor or someone off the street, and you can be brought up on charges, including being taken to the police station and put in jail. This statement implies that the UK Government will also come after non-UK citizens for on-line speech offenses.

“Publishing insulting or abusive”

“We do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media to look for this material, and then follow up with arrests.”

The problem is, of course, that in the UK, this isn’t really about racial hatred; this is about a decades-long open border policy. This is about people being fed up with their native culture and traditions being overrun.

Personally, I don’t think I will be going to the UK or flying through Heathrow anytime soon.

The UK laws regarding “hate” speech, mis- dis- or mal-information are entirely subjective. In the eye of the beholder. As with many other aspects of Woke culture, the ambiguous nature of claimed offenses can be weaponized in whatever manner or theory of offense either the accusing party or the State wishes to pursue. Arbitrary, capricious, degrading, they disrespect all those who choose to think for themselves. And in so doing, these “laws” validate the most dire warnings of George Orwell.

In Ireland, things are also dire.

Lawyers For Justice Ireland @LFJIreland writes:

Ireland Leading The Way In Killing Free Speech In the latest attack on online free speech, Simon Harris Taoiseach threatened to "hit" social media platforms "where it hurts" if they don't abide by Coimisiún na Meán's new Code of Conduct to be published later this year. Under the new Code executives of social media companies will be held personally responsible for 'harmful content' on their platforms. Coimisiún na Meán have unprecedented powers under the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act, 2022 to determine what constitutes 'harmful content' and to penalise social media platforms, including far-reaching powers to impose multi-million fines of up to €20 million, for breaches of Coimisiún na Meán's Online Safety Code. In June 2024 Coimisiún na Meán published their updated draft Online Safety Code which has been submitted to the European Commission for assessment. In the Code 'harmful content' is defined as including content that incites 'hatred' on the grounds of sex, race, colour, ethnicity etc. The definition of 'harmful' and 'hatred' is vague and blurs the distinction between illegal and legitimate free speech. There is already a wrath of existing offences to address illegal online content, as set out at Schedule 3 of the Online Safety and Media Regulation Act 2022, and the extension of the Code to 'harmful content' is a monumental attack on online free speech. What we are witnessing is an accelerated attempt by the regime to suppress online dissent at a time of growing resistance against the globalist agenda. What they fear most is that their propaganda war is losing grip as more and more people are using social media platforms, such as X, as a powerful weapon to spread the truth.

Similar laws are now being passed in Canada.

I won’t go into the details, as I am sure most readers are well aware of what Trudeau is doing with his executive power and through the Parliament.

Kamala Harris has become the Presidential candidate—a media sensation, an overnight creation of state-sponsored media. She is the darling of Pravda on the Potomac. The Crazy Gray (cat) Lady, officially known as the NYT, swoons at her feet.

The truth is that during her seven years as a Senator, she has one of the most liberal voting records for three consecutive terms!

So, it is easy to become oppositionally defiant and proclaim that Kamala is just another in a long line of DEI hires, someone whose pedigree is light on merit but of a diverse background, carefully selected to attract youth, women, and “minority” voters based on a constructed narrative rather than merit, excellence, intelligence or achievement. And certainly, her ability to garner votes from people other than “white people” must have played into Biden’s calculus when choosing her first as his running mate and then endorsing her for president.

But in delving into her background, one really can’t call her a true DEI hire because she has been resume-building to fight for socialism for a very long time, and her track record reflects that. Much like Obama, that record is one that she is keeping well hidden. Interestingly enough, she literally has no concrete plans for her time in office on her website. Basically, her campaign website is long on praise but short on facts.

We all need to recognize that Kamala Harris has a track record. She has been in politics for a long time.

Dave McCormick, the Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee running against Democrat Senator Bob Casey, has put out an ad against Harris that could be a blueprint for the Trump and Kennedy campaigns. I hope they take note.

The bottom line is that the Biden/Harris administration has a long record of propaganda and censorship, something that I have been writing about for years now.

The heavy-handed propaganda and censorship (PsyWar) will not stop if Harris/Walz get into the White House. It will only worsen with more executive action, deep state and administrative state malfeasance, and pressure on the courts. Our right to free speech has never been so threatened.

Take a moment to just meditate on that last sentence. Do you agree? Could you have even imagined such a situation coming to pass before Biden was promoted to POTUS?

This is why it is imperative that we do not throw our vote away and that we all do everything in our power to ensure that these “progressive” socialists, nee Marxists- these persons who advocate that the only good speech is progressive speech- are kept as far away from the White House as possible.

Thanks for reading Who is Robert Malone! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

“Dr. Robert Malone’s contributions to the shift in America's consciousness during the COVID-19 pandemic, away from the scientific lies and obfuscation that beset us and back toward objective data and important scientific insights, may never be fully appreciated, but the world would look different today were it not for his efforts. PsyWar extends that legacy by serving as an incisive resource for anyone who wants to learn more about the underside of governmental and organizational workings that aim to control human thought, undermine human sovereignty, and rob us of our God-given power—power that is rooted in our connection with the universe and one another. These forces, persistent as they may be, will fail and will fall. Dr. Malone's book provides tools to help us fortify our minds against their assault. And those readers who also invest in ridding their bodies of the stress that contributes to our susceptibility to manipulation will find themselves forever free of their instruments of human enslavement.”

—Dr. Joseph Ladapo, author of Transcend Fear: A Blueprint for Mindful Leadership in Public Health; professor at University of Florida College of Medicine; and Surgeon General of Florida



“Every government in world history has used fear and misinformation to control the citizens. Malone’s book illuminates the evolving strategies so clearly that readers will intuitively sense the undeniable truth.”

—Gavin de Becker, bestselling author of The Gift of Fear

“Psychological warfare methods were deployed to manage public responses to the assassinations of my uncle and father. In the modern digital world, PsyWar is becoming more and more sophisticated and successful in manipulating populations, groups, and individuals, and is now being widely deployed on Western nation citizens by their governments. This book is a manual on how to recognize and fight the effects of these methods and technologies that strive to control all information, thought, feelings and speech.”

—Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Very few people have learned more in the past five years than Robert and Jill Malone—or been braver in telling the rest of us about it. The result is this remarkable book.”

—Tucker Carlson