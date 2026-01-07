Photo by Robyn McCreary

So far, it has been a whirlwind of a trip.

The eleven-hour, non-stop flight from DC to Honolulu was fairly uneventful, except that while I was trying to put my tray table away, the stewardess came by and slammed my head into the tray. The end result was a large bruise on my forehead that has turned the color of an eggplant.

We landed at 2:00 PM, gathered nine more people, and the eleven of us, along with luggage, loaded into a Ford passenger van. Then we set off for the hour-long ride to the place where we were speaking that night. The island of Oʻahu is very populated and much of the drive pretty much felt like the big city.

We had a quick Thai dinner, where Jill and I got to hang out with State Senator Mike and Carol Gabbard. And yes, their daughter is named Tulsi.

We arrived at the event center to a good crowd, eventually, about over four hundred people showed up.

Then Mikki Willis, I, Ryan Cole, Jimmy Dore, and Bruce Douglas spoke—in that order. The audience was very attentive, and afterward, we had a question-and-answer session. Most of the audience stayed until the very end, which was well past 11:00 pm.

Photo by Robyn McCreary

As we had gotten up at 4:30 Eastern to catch the flight, that meant we had been awake for over 24 hours.

With no rest for the weary, the next morning, I have a 6:30 AM conference call with a client, followed by a long conversation with Stephanie Spear.

Luckily, I was about to take that call while sitting on the little beach outside of the guest house where we had spent the “night.” The waves were rolling in, due to a storm coming in later that day - so the ocean was rough and gloomy. But still, quite lovely.

The cottage owner refilled the bird feeders while I was on the phone, and then the Java sparrows arrived. These birds are lively and colorful, confident, with little fear of humans, and they are quite garrulous. Jill took a short video.

While the sparrows gobbled up the seeds, about ten little zebra doves waited patiently on the roof. At first, we thought they were waiting for the sparrows to finish feeding, as they are a rather bossy lot. Here they are, lined up on the roof - waiting for breakfast:

But in fact, the doves were waiting because they don’t like the bird feeder (same as the doves at our house), and they were waiting for the seeds to be knocked to the ground.

After a bit, Jill found them snacking down amongst the bushes under the feeder

Then it was off to the airport for a quick flight to the island of Kauai, where we were to speak at a community center that evening.

In the meantime, we were checking into Lihue Kauai Beach Resort, where Jill was enchanted by the native Nene geese at the entrance. These small native geese are the state bird, and although supposedly endangered, have made a huge comeback and are all over the island

Hundreds of cattle egrets hovered in the trees surrounding the hotel, and a number of white geese graced the waterway.

The view at the three-bedroom suite, where we, Ryan and Mikki stayed, was exquisite.

Before the event, there was a small dinner for donors. There, we got to spend time talking Laird Hamilton, widely regarded as the greatest big-wave free surfer of all time, and David Avocado Wolfe -

That night, we spoke to a crowd that overflowed the community center. Given the island's small population, the turnout was impressive.

The People are Angry

But remember, Gov. Josh Green has kept emergency powers after COVID and continues to push his authoritarian and abusive policies on the people. Using that “emergency power,” he has joined the Western Alliance without approval from the people or the legislature. That Alliance aims to enforce a highly aggressive vaccine schedule for all children, involving over 90 injections, including COVID-19 shots and boosters. There will be no religious exemptions, and medical exemptions will require more than a physician’s approval, as they must be reviewed. by the state’s authorities.

It’s now Wednesday morning. I had a 6:30 AM call with the new Deputy Director of CDC, there’s been an interview here at the hotel with a local reporter. And after a lovely breakfast, it’s now a quick trip to the airport to fly to Kona

So, it off to the races!

Signing out for now… Robert