A new phase of the war between Israel and Hezbollah has begun, another ethical boundary has been breached, and a wide variety of state and non-state actors will now adopt and adapt this strategy. This new battlefront involves personal electronic devices and the integration of triggered explosives into those devices. In the current embodiment, these devices were deployed using non-specific personnel targeting. However, it seems likely that future deployment will involve both non-specific and individually targeted exploding devices. The implications for public transportation (including air transport) and crowded environments are self-evident. Beyond the damage done to an individual, the potential of this strategy to evoke terror, existential fear, and a variety of forms of disruption is immense. To illustrate the point, remember that psychological bioterror strategies and events are associated with 100 to 1000 times the economic and societal damage related to a bioterror agent's actual, physical deployment. In this current example, current reports indicate something in the range of 10 - 20 direct deaths attributable to exploding personal electronic devices and up to 3,000 wounded. However, the indirect psychological effects will be far more damaging. And this is undoubtedly what was intended. Not only Hezbollah fighters, but virtually the whole world now must be alert and actively mitigating the possibility that their personal electronic devices may incorporate explosives capable of killing or maiming them. Of course, this will include pagers, laptops, cell phones, and all other electronic devices.

Please remember that we are rapidly approaching an age of General artificial intelligence, drones, and robot warriors. The lithium batteries that most personal electronic devices employ are notorious for exploding or otherwise burning. It seems highly likely that there will be many variations and derivatives of this strategy. In a sense, this is an extension and escalation of the “Improvised Explosive Device” (IED) tactic that has been so successfully deployed in Afghanistan and throughout the Middle East by insurgent and resistance cells.

The potential economic impacts should not be overlooked, particularly for personal electronic device markets. This will inevitably lead to the need for some packaging and validation solutions to reassure consumers that a purchased device is certified and free of explosive risk, as well as new screening and monitoring processes for air travel. The implications are profound, and I doubt that the Mossad or whatever organization is responsible for this has fully considered the blowback.

Returning to the Reuters wrap-up summary:

BEIRUT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Taiwanese pager maker denied on Wednesday that it had produced devices that wounded thousands of Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon when they exploded, an audacious attack that raised the prospect of a full-scale war between the Iran-backed group and arch-foe Israel. Gold Apollo said the devices were made by under license by a company called BAC, based in Hungary's capital Budapest. Israel's spy agency Mossad, which has a long history of pulling off sophisticated attacks on foreign soil, planted explosives inside pagers imported by Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations, a senior Lebanese security source and another source told Reuters. The death toll rose to 12, including two children, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday. The attack wounded nearly 3,000 people, including many of the group's fighters and Iran's envoy to Beirut. Iran-backed Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate against Israel, whose military declined to comment on the blasts. The two sides have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the Gaza conflict erupted last October, fueling fears of a wider Middle East conflict that could drag in the United States and Iran. Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of pushing the Middle East to the brink of a regional war by orchestrating a dangerous escalation on many fronts. "Hezbollah wants to avoid an all-out war. It still wants to avoid one. But given the scale, the impact on families, on civilians, there will be pressure for a stronger response," said Mohanad Hage Ali of the Carnegie Middle East Center. Hezbollah, Iran's most powerful proxy in the Middle East, said in a statement it would continue to support Hamas in Gaza and Israel should await a response to the pager "massacre" which left fighters and others bloodied, hospitalized, or dead. One Hezbollah official said the detonation was the group's "biggest security breach" in its history. Footage from hospitals reviewed by Reuters showed men with various injuries, some to the face, some with missing fingers, and gaping wounds at the hip where the pagers were likely worn. The plot appears to have been many months in the making, several sources told Reuters. It followed a series of assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas commanders and leaders blamed on Israel since the start of the Gaza war. TRAIL LEADS TO BUDAPEST The senior Lebanese security source said the group had ordered 5,000 pagers from Gold Apollo, which several sources say were brought into the country earlier this year. Gold Apollo founder Hsu Ching-Kuang said the pagers used in the explosion were made by a company in Europe that Gold Apollo named in a statement as BAC. "The product was not ours. It was only that it had our brand on it," Hsu told reporters at the company's offices in the northern Taiwanese city of New Taipei on Wednesday. The stated address for BAC Consulting in Hungary's capital Budapest was a peach building on a mostly residential street in an outer suburb. The company name was posted on the glass door on an A4 sheet. A person at the building who asked not to be named said BAC Consulting was registered there but did not have a physical presence. The CEO of BAC Consulting, Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, says on her LinkedIn profile that she has worked as an adviser for various organizations, including UNESCO. She did not respond to emails from Reuters. BAC's registered activities are wide-ranging, from computer game publishing to IT consulting to crude oil extraction. The senior Lebanese security source identified a photograph of the model of the pager, an AR-924. Hezbollah fighters have been using pagers as a low-tech means of communication in an attempt to evade Israeli location-tracking.

Gold Apollo AR924 Rugged Pager

The senior Lebanese source said the devices had been modified by Israel's spy service "at the production level." Israeli officials did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. "The Mossad injected a board inside of the device that has explosive material that receives a code. It's very hard to detect it through any means," the source said. The source said about 3,000 of the pagers exploded when a coded message was sent to them, simultaneously activating the explosives. Another security source told Reuters that up to three grams of explosives were hidden in the new pagers and had gone "undetected" by Hezbollah for months.

Hezbollah: Looking behind the headlines, who and what is this organization?

The following has been compiled from a set of AI summary sources, including Grok, Leo, and Perplexity. Each has some form of bias. Given the highly sensitive and controversial nature of this topic, I will attempt to remain as objective as possible by directly quoting these separate AI sources.

Grok:

Hezbollah, which translates to "Party of God," is a multifaceted organization based in Lebanon, recognized primarily as a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group. Here's an overview based on historical context and current perceptions:

Formation and Ideology : Hezbollah was formed in the early 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982 and amid the Lebanese Civil War. Its ideology is rooted in Shia Islam, particularly influenced by the Iranian Islamic Revolution and its principle of Wilayat al-Faqih (Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist). Hezbollah's initial and ongoing stated goal has been the resistance against Israeli occupation and influence, as well as opposition to Western, particularly American, influence in the Middle East.

Military Activities : Hezbollah has engaged in military actions against Israel, most notably during the 2006 Lebanon War. Its military wing, known as the Jihad Council, has been involved in numerous conflicts, including attacks on Israeli military and civilian targets, which have led to its designation as a terrorist organization by countries like the United States and the European Union (for its military wing).

Political Involvement : Beyond its military activities, Hezbollah has become a significant political entity in Lebanon. It participates in Lebanese politics, holding seats in parliament and having ministers in various governments. Hezbollah's political wing, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, has been a key player, often described as part of a "state within a state" due to its extensive social services, military capabilities, and political influence.

Social Services : Hezbollah provides extensive social services to Lebanon's Shia community, including health care, education, and welfare, which has bolstered its support base among Lebanon's Shia population.

International Relations and Support : Hezbollah receives significant support from Iran, both ideologically and materially, including funding, weapons, and training. This relationship has been crucial for Hezbollah's military capabilities and strategic decisions, especially in conflicts with Israel.

Public Perception and Controversy : Views on Hezbollah vary widely. Within Lebanon and among its supporters, it's seen as a resistance movement against Israeli occupation and a provider of essential services. Conversely, critics, including Western governments and Israel, label it as a terrorist organization due to its military actions, including attacks on civilians.

Recent Activities: Hezbollah has been involved in regional conflicts beyond Lebanon, including supporting Syrian forces in the Syrian Civil War against groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. Its actions, especially cross-border attacks into Israel, continue to fuel tensions in the region. Hezbollah's dual role as both a political party and a militant group makes it a complex entity within Lebanese and Middle Eastern politics, embodying resistance, governance, and military power. This duality reflects the broader tensions and conflicts in the region, involving issues of sovereignty, resistance against foreign influence, and sectarian politics.

Leo:

Hezbollah is a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group, led since 1992 by its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. It was founded in the 1980s during the Lebanese Civil War, with the support of Iran, to resist Israeli occupation and Western influence in the Middle East.

Key Facts:

Paramilitary wing: The Jihad Council, responsible for military operations, including rocket attacks against Israel and fighting in Syria. Political wing: The Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, a parliamentary group in the Lebanese Parliament. Ideology: Islamic nationalism, Pan-Islamism, Khomeinism, Shia Islamism, and Shia Jihadism. Religion: Shia Islam. National affiliation: March 8 Alliance, a coalition of Lebanese parties and movements. International affiliation: Axis of Resistance, an alliance with Iran-backed groups across the Middle East, including Hamas and the Houthis. Designation: Designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States, Israel, and the Arab League.

Recent Developments:

Explosive pagers: In September 2024, hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded simultaneously across Lebanon, killing 11 people, including a young girl. Israel was suspected of being responsible for the attack. Escalating conflict: The incident marked an escalation in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which has seen months of cross-border attacks. War goals: Israel has widened its war aims to include halting Hezbollah’s attacks and allowing Israeli residents to return to their homes in the north.

Structure and Size:

Estimated membership: 20,000 to 100,000 fighters, although the exact number is disputed. Rocket and missile arsenal: Estimated 120,000 to 200,000 rockets and missiles, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Leadership:

Secretary-General: Hassan Nasrallah, who has not appeared in public for years due to fears of assassination.

Funding and Support:

Primary funding source: Iran, which provides financial and military support.

Designation as a Terrorist Organization:

Designated by: The United States, Israel, and the Arab League, among others.

Key Events:

2006 Lebanon War: A 34-day war between Hezbollah and Israel, triggered by a Hezbollah raid on Israeli territory. Syrian Civil War: Hezbollah has fought alongside the Syrian government against rebel groups and extremist organizations.

Current Situation:

Escalating tensions: The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has intensified, with both sides exchanging attacks and threats. Regional implications: The situation has significant implications for regional stability and the balance of power in the Middle East.

Overall, Hezbollah is a complex and influential organization with a significant military and political presence in Lebanon and the broader Middle East. Its activities and ideology have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and global security.

Perplexity:

Hezbollah: Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group

Establishment

Formed in the wake of the 1982 Lebanon War, officially founded in 1985

Leadership

Led by Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah since 1992

Headquarters

Based in Beirut, Lebanon

Hezbollah is a powerful Shiite Muslim organization based in Lebanon that operates as both a political party and a militant group.

Here are key points about Hezbollah:

Origins and Ideology

Hezbollah was founded in the early 1980s with support from Iran, primarily to oppose Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. Its ideology is rooted in Shiite Islam and it maintains close ties with Iran, its main benefactor.

Structure and Leadership

Led by Hassan Nasrallah, who has been Secretary-General since 1992

Organized through a seven-member Shura Council with five subcouncils

Estimated to have tens of thousands of members and supporters worldwide

Military Capabilities

Hezbollah has developed into a formidable military force:

Considered one of the most heavily-armed non-state military forces globally

Possesses a large arsenal of rockets and missiles aimed at Israel

Gained significant combat experience fighting in Syria's civil war

Political Influence

In Lebanon, Hezbollah:

Operates as a major political party with seats in parliament

Controls much of Lebanon's Shiite-majority areas

Provides social services, fostering a reputation as a "state within a state"

International Status

Designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, and many other countries

Accused of carrying out terrorist attacks internationally

Current Situation

Hezbollah has been engaged in near-daily exchanges of fire with Israel along the Lebanon-Israel border since October 2023, raising fears of a wider conflict. The group remains a key player in regional geopolitics, particularly in its opposition to Israel and Western influence in the Middle East.

Hezbollah is rooted in Shia Islamism. What is Shia Islamism?

Summary per the Perplexity AI:

Shia Islam

Second-largest branch of Islam

Key Doctrine

Believes Ali ibn Abi Talib was designated by the Islamic prophet Muhammad as his successor.

Succession Dispute

Contrasts with Sunni Islam, which holds that Muhammad did not appoint a successor and Abu Bakr was the rightful caliph.

Main Belief

Centers on Imamah, asserting that certain descendants of Muhammad, specifically the Ahl al-Bayt, are the rightful leaders of the Muslim community.

Shia Islamism refers to the political ideology that seeks to implement Shia Islamic principles and laws in governance and society. Here are the key points about Shia Islamism:

Origins and Development

Shia Islamism emerged as a significant political force after the 1979 Iranian Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. This event transformed Iran into an Islamic republic governed by Shia clerics and inspired Shia Islamist movements elsewhere.

Core Beliefs

Shia Islamists advocate for:

Implementation of Sharia (Islamic law) based on Shia interpretations

Rule by Islamic clerics or scholars (concept of Wilayat al-faqih)

Opposition to Western influence and secular governance

Support for the rights and empowerment of Shia Muslims

Differences from Sunni Islamism

While sharing some similarities, Shia Islamism differs from Sunni Islamism in several ways:

Greater emphasis on clerical authority and interpretation

Focus on Shia-specific doctrines and historical narratives

Often more cohesive and clergy-led movements

Notable Movements and Groups

Some prominent Shia Islamist organizations include:

Islamic Republic of Iran's governing system

Hezbollah in Lebanon

Various Shia militias and political parties in Iraq

Global Impact

Shia Islamism has significantly influenced politics in countries with large Shia populations, particularly Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Bahrain. It has also contributed to sectarian tensions with Sunni Muslims in some regions.

As the world is transformed from a political structure dominated by a single “superpower” (the United States) and its global currency (“petrodollar”) to a complicated multilateral matrix of States and their alliances, it is useful to take time to look beyond the headlines reflecting the “promoted narratives” that have become so common within Western State-controlled corporate media. I hope this brief look beyond today’s headlines will better prepare you for the “blowback” and other consequences of these recent events.

Now that you have some background and additional context, you can sit back and watch the subsequent PsyWar spin out into the future. One thing that I can confidently observe and anticipate is that both Mossad and Hezbollah have highly developed fifth-generation warfare (PsyWar) capabilities, and these will be aggressively deployed over the next few weeks in a battle over control of the narrative that will emerge consequent to this new escalation of terrorism and Psychological warfare.

