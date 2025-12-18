Thursday, Dec 18. Madison, Virginia.

I am getting lit up by the prominent MSM reporters this evening. Phone calls and texting. Something big is coming, but I do not know what. Tomorrow there will be an event currently labeled as “MAHA Wins”. You can find the website placeholder for streaming here. Today, a press release labeled “MEDIA ADVISORY—FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY” together with the announcement that “HHS, CDC to Make Announcement on Children’s Health Tomorrow” was sent out to the usual suspects.

The top leadership from HHS will be there, as will Dr. Tracy Beth Hoeg. What each reporter is trying to figure out is what I know about what is going to happen. Which is essentially absolutely nothing.

Everything in this essay from this point forward is a hypothesis. Which is another way of saying pure informed speculation.

The leading hypothesis being floated by reporters is that the US Government will roll out a new childhood vaccine schedule aligned with other leading Western nations, most likely based on the Danish schedule highlighted by Dr. Hoeg in her recent ACIP meeting presentation. That would make sense of why Tracy will be there, and Vinay Prasad will not. Dr. Oz would be there representing CMS, because CMS basically has to fund childhood vaccines together with the Congressionally mandated Vaccines for Children program.

The question keeps getting asked of me, if this is so, why isn’t the ACIP involved? The reason is that the President’s recently announced directive to restructure the childhood vaccine schedule was to HHS and it’s Secretary, not to CDC and its director. The ACIP is a FACA advisory committee to the Director (or acting Director) of the CDC. Basically, this is above the ACIP, organizationally speaking.

So what would this mean, assuming this hypothesis is validated tomorrow? Just to be clear, we are pretty far out on a limb here. I have had no intel to support or refute this hypothesis. Just informed speculation and a lot of media buzz.

If, and this is a big if, the US childhood vaccine schedule is abruptly revised to align with - for example - the Danish schedule, then we get something like this:

Main Differences

Number of diseases targeted: Denmark: 10 (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis/Whooping cough, Polio, Hib, Pneumococcal, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, HPV). U.S.: Up to 18 (adds Hepatitis A/B, Rotavirus, Varicella, Influenza annual, COVID-19, Meningococcal, RSV prevention, etc.).

Total doses by age 18: Denmark has fewer (around 12–14 routine doses); U.S. has more (up to 40+ including annual flu/COVID).

Start age: Denmark delays to 3 months (maternal antibodies protect newborns); Until recently, U.S. started HepB at birth for universal prevention.

HPV: Both offer (gender-neutral), but U.S. starts at 9–11 years (2–3 doses).

Voluntary vs. requirements: Both voluntary, but U.S. states often require many for school.

Extra in Denmark: Pertussis vaccine offered to pregnant women (not in core child schedule).

Extra in U.S.: Focus on early protection (e.g., rotavirus diarrhea, varicella outbreaks) and annual updates for respiratory viruses.

If the media buzz is correct, and this event will be the big rollout of the new schedule, then the ACIP will need to vote during their next meeting to approve language aligning the Congressionally mandated Vaccines for Children program with the new schedule.

And if this is what it is to be, I am so, so glad I will not need to serve as chairperson to manage THAT meeting after my experience at the most recent ACIP meeting.

But the biggest bombshell may be the impact on the Vaccine industry liability shield. As I understand it (and I may be wrong, not a lawyer), for those vaccines no longer included in the CDC childhood vaccine schedule, the liability shield would drop. And then it will be “Katie bar the door” for liability lawsuits against those manufacturers left out in the cold. This would potentially include Hepatitis A/B, Rotavirus, Varicella (chickenpox), influenza vaccines, and other respiratory virus vaccines. This could even include COVID vaccines.

And if that is the case, then you will hear a level of shrieking from both the medical guilds sponsored by Pharma as well as their academic and media surrogates, the likes of which you have never experienced in your life.

This could be the ultimate FAFO for the medical guilds, academic shills and their Pharma sponsors. And the biggest Christmas present ever for Children’s Health Defense, The Informed Consent Action Network, a wide array of smaller organizations representing vaccine injured, and the trial lawyers of America.

All of the above is speculative, as I indicated before. So stay tuned. All I really know is that something big this way comes.