Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean's avatar
Jean
4h

Thank you for sharing this heartening disclosure. One hopes our Secretary receives due recognition and credit.

We surely don't want to be China west.

Did we ever learn the outcome of the flap about requiring would-be organ recipients to be vaccinated for Covid to be qualified?

Its incredible how much needs fixing. It is heartening that there are so many sterling souls setting out to do just that.

You folks gave another good one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Wikihospitals's avatar
Wikihospitals
4h

This is such a big issue. Nurses all have stories to tell about patients being taken off for transpant surgery when they have not had anything like adequate 'brain death' testing.

And frankly the moment a fit young person presents with serious brain injuries, the organ transplant team appear on the wards, looking for 'business'.

Organ transplants is a billion dollar business. And yes it's very corrupt. And no one tells either the donar or reciepient about the risks of rejection and the dangers of the anti rejection drugs.

I'd like to see the medical field of transplants abolished. Why not make the development and trials of 3D organ printing a priority? With all the terrible damage to young hearts from the Covid vax, surely now is the time to go ahead with medical innovation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture