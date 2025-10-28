Malone News

LEA7
2h

Thank you for the latest homesteading post; I eagerly await these. I will emphasize your gifting clothing to your local community. Too often, and yes, I'm judging, the affluent will instead consign their clothing. Fine to do if you need the funds, but often these are very wealthy people who wouldn't "give away" something of value, but rather it's "too good to give away". Please consider the appreciation someone who needs a coat or jacket they would never be able to buy. I find "stuff" means less and less - but it will mean the world to someone with far less. We all tend to hang on to stuff far longer than we need it, mostly because we worked so hard to acquire it. Giving is a blessing not afforded to everyone. Just a thought.

Joy Metcalf
2hEdited

I've been drinking raw milk my entire life. I can't remember the last time I drank pasteurized milk, but I'm sure it was when I was a child and milk was delivered to the house (shows how long ago that was!). I truly believe all the brouhaha about raw milk was started by those enterprising souls who were at the leading edge of long distance milk delivery. Shut down the local farmers and you have a great market. The taste of raw milk far surpasses anything on supermarket shelves. Luckily, I live in Maine and can get raw milk (and cream!) almost anywhere.

I'm always astonished at those poor souls who ask "aren't you afraid of [insert your favorite pathogen here]. My answer is, people have been drinking raw milk since the beginning of the species. If raw milk were so dangerous, the human race would have died out long ago.

Oh, and btw, any woman who nurses her baby is feeding raw milk.

