I have to admit today was a good day to daydream off onto your farm. The day to day pressures of living in this absurd blue state has really been getting to me lately. My state rep, Paul McMurtry, who I have called several times over the years votes against my wishes consistently. This vote is on the state forcing vaccinations on babies and kids, and teaching sexual content, like transgender, homosexuality and lesbianism to children as young as kindergarteners. It’s really a sick twisted perverse state here in Massachusetts. I’ve seen some of the disgusting content they put in front of these little kids, it’s content I don’t even want to look at. These people pushing this to me are child molesters, with the ultimate goal of allowing sex with minor children. I think this is their goal. Well thanks for the break from the insanity. The Massachusetts politicians and schools are so disgusting I have to apologize for them, they are disgraceful animals. This is the world we live in, make me think of the second coming!

I think it’s time to go!!

Gizmo puts a smile on my face with his antics 😂. It is also great to have neighbors such as the Schlapps. Have a great rest of your week. I'm off to Ohio family for my mother's 90th birthday; my mother, who lives in Florida still works in her flower gardens and her 3 mile walk everyday, which is keeping her quite fit at her age.

