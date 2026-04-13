There was a time when the kitchen garden was not optional. It was not decorative, and it certainly was not a weekend hobby. It was how families fed themselves. Whether called truck gardening, market gardening, or simply “the garden out back,” it represented a direct relationship between people and their food.

The term “truck gardening” comes from the old English word for barter or trade. These were small-scale, intensive operations designed to produce vegetables for local markets. Close to towns, close to customers, and deeply tied to the rhythms of season and soil. Nothing fancy. Just productive land and people who knew how to use it. When you go to your local farmer’s market, those vendors most likely have some form of a truck garden. Seek those farmers out; they represent a genre of people working to do good, who can feed you and your family real food.

The kitchen garden is the household version of that system. Smaller, more personal, but built on the same principles. Diversity, seasonality, and attention. In many ways, it is the most practical entry point into homesteading. You do not need hundreds of acres. You need a manageable piece of ground, access to water, and a willingness to learn.

The problem today is not that we cannot do this. It is that most people no longer know where to start. The good news is that the fundamentals are straightforward and, once learned, tend to stick.

Below is common-sense advice for a successful vegetable garden, available only to paid subscribers: