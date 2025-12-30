Malone News

James Goodrich
Happy New Year. Animals certainly find their routines. Our three dogs all have their own personalities, although I know all three are liberal democrats, I’m sure of it. I am constantly saying to them “what a life”. Free food, free housing, free healthcare, they even get free haircuts, free pedicures and or grooming, what a life I’ll tell ya. The big yellow lab we have is spoiled as can be. Every morning at 430am he starts. He’ll drive me crazy until I get up, go out, get breakfast, go for a walk and come home. Then he has a cigarette and can finally relax, usually with a big smile on his face and then a nap. At about 5 in the afternoon the whole process starts again. He’s a beautiful boy, follows me around and lays on my feet wherever I sit. I love all three so much. They’re my favorite democrats in this whole world. J.Goodrich

Thank you Jill! I love the homesteading stories - especially the videos. They always make me smile. I can’t express how much gratitude I have to you and Robert for all you do to try to keep us safe from tyranny! Much love from Canada.

