Malone News

Malone News

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Melanie Reynolds's avatar
Melanie Reynolds
7h

I am enjoying my book. Thank you for sharing your experiences on the homestead. .

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Michael Williams's avatar
Michael Williams
7h

I would love to have a farm, but at this point, I'm sick and tired of paying property taxes and getting absolutely nothing but regulations for what I can do on my own land in return!

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