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James Goodrich's avatar
James Goodrich
6hEdited

I caught your interview with Naomi this morning. Although I know you were previously democrats, the way the democrats are today it’s hard to fathom. It goes to show just how far the democrats have moved to the left, (communism). Anyone that has a farm, a homestead, is self sufficient the way the both of you are, are looked at as the enemy to the left. It’s the world of two completely different mind sets. You both have to be given a pile of credit to be your age, no disrespect, in better shape than you were 10 years ago, making a great productive living and are certainly making a positive impact on this world. Congratulations, you are both great mentors to all!

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D D's avatar
D D
7h

I am just finishing listening to you and Robert with Naomi Wolf, I enjoy seeing and hearing you too. I hope this helps the book sales flourish. I'll bet you get a ton of comments, everyone loves these posts in addition to the regular essays. The Earth seems to accentuate the out of balance energy humans exude, we have been in a drought, and things seem a little topsy-turvy. The best of everything to you both, enjoy your company!

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