ROBERT M GEFFKEN
3h

HI Robert,

Different subject but I was disturbed by the news that Pres Trump got a COVID booster. This is why the current posture of discussing with your physician is not good. Too many docs are still blissfully unaware of the danger. Below is my letter to Pres Trump.

Dear President Trump,

I was distressed to hear that you had taken a COVID booster. I am 84

and a big supporter of you and the MAGA agenda. I survived COVID and had one shot before I wised up. You are putting yourself at risk as well as millions of seniors who may be following

your example. This vaccine is like no other. They used the most lethal part of the virus, the spike, and also used MRNA so they had no control of the dose and then encapsulated it in a liquid nanoparticle so that the MRNA wound up in all the major bodily organs. The heart is particularly susceptible. When I analyzed the death rates in VT, there has been an increase in deaths due to heart disease that coincides with the introduction of the vaccine. Death rates for heart disease have historically been the same as for cancer, 1400/year. However there has been a steady increase since 2021 and VT heart disease deaths now exceed 1900/year.

I am a scientist, with a PHD in Materials Science and worked for IBM for 33 years developing wiring processes for semiconductor chips. I have 36 patents and was elected by my peers to the IBM Academy of Technology which at the time was reserved for the top 300 scientists in IBM.

We pray for your safety every day as well as that of RFK jr. and Elon Musk. There

are powerful and unscrupulous forces aligned against you. Regards

Bob Geffken

Betty Zeitz
3h

I look forward to your book on homesteading. We have a cattle farm and small feedlot, and our farm manager for 20 years was the acknowledged "mule man" of the community. One of the perks we gave him was pasturing the mules he bought, retrained and sold, or those he raised from a beautiful black mostly Percheron mare Polly. He raised 4 mules using a Jerusalem jack and 4 using a bigger black jack, trying for black mules. The first mule from the black on black mating was a gorgeous red dun molly. When he retired he gifted me his last pair. He taught me to handle mules, think like mules, harness and drive them, and I enjoyed every minute. We live in central Alabama, but if we were closer I would give you one of my beautiful farm wagons he built using the historic irons. He was a master homebuilder, cabinet maker, and expert on old timey ways . At 83 I need to pass along some of my accumulation of mule/horse equipment. We all need to be homesteaders, even those who have only a lot in the city. As you say, if you can have chickens in a back corner, or raise a few vegetables, your life would be enriched -- not only with healthy food but with your interaction with the soil, the planting, harvest, and watching the chicken personalities at play. I love these posts on homesteading, the horses, and all the innovations you come up with to make farming succeed. Blessings!

