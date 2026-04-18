Malone News

Malone News

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Elaine H's avatar
Elaine H
4h

Thank you again for allowing us into your farm. Quartz is quite the looker and seems to be practicing his steps even when in his pasture. When you have horses, you need eyes in the back of your head. They are very smart and sneaky.

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D D's avatar
D D
4h

OMG everything and everyone is so beautiful! If beauty is the answer to life's woes you have the answer! Thank you again for a peak at life from a world I don't get to see much.

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