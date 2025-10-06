Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.'s avatar
Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.
6h

So nice to see healthy and happy horses playing around. From their eyes and ears, I can sense a combination of intelligence, trust, and independence. They behave as if there was only good in this world. Thank you for bringing up and handling horses in such a magnificent way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah Jett's avatar
Sarah Jett
5h

Greetings from the Thumb Coast of Michigan! Thank you, Dr. Jill and Dr. Robert, and all who share their homesteading activities. Since the death of our son July 2024, we miss the day-to-day homesteading log he would share daily with us. Every update you each write lifts our spirits! Slainte!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Robert W Malone MD, MS and others
65 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture