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Donna's avatar
Donna
4h

Always enjoy your perspective as it matches mine so well.

Does anyone out there has Mason Jar stress when sharing their wonderful harvest? I always wonder (deeply-lol) if I will get that jar back! I try so hard to accept that when I give someone a gift it is theirs now. But then I imagine that jar in the trash bin and it gives me a sense of sadness, hahaha, like an old friend just got discarded.

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Professor Mus's avatar
Professor Mus
4h

I am not sure how I lived the first 55 years of my life without Mason jars. For my birthday, my kids gift me with them--the half-pints and pints (perfect for storing herbs and seeds, and for canning jams), the quarts (for everything else, including brewing my daily herbal infusion), and the half-gallons for fermenting and lime-preserving my eggs. Thank you for the history lesson--I learned a lot! Here's to warmer growing weather. Peace...

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