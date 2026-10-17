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Linda Alldredge's avatar
Linda Alldredge
1h

Yes, get barn cats. Feral cats that don't like you. Additionally, a Jack Russell or Rat Terrier. Ordinarily, if you leave the hood up part way on vehicles, rodents won't find the engine a perfect place to nest.

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Melanie Reynolds's avatar
Melanie Reynolds
41m

We always had cats on the farm. They were not allowed in the house .Mom made a cat house for them for the Winter. We have a garage cat. She knows she is not allowed in the house . She is a great mouser. She brings us presents on the front porch. We have a heat lamp for her in the garage for the Winter which she loves. Find a farmer who has kittens. The momma cat teaches her babies to mouse. Have a special place in the barn where they get fed and a warm place in the Winter to sleep.

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