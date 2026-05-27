Malone News

Malone News

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Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
8h

Gosh, that was so hard to read, I can only imagine your pain I am so, so sorry.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
8h

Farming is hard, and sometimes it breaks your heart. Just like all worthwhile things in life.

Thank you for sharing.

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