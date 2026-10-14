Malone News

Malone News

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
7h

Love to hear your farm stories and always wonder how you both have the strength and time to all you do!

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Charlotte Skvortsov's avatar
Charlotte Skvortsov
6h

Jill, I love all your gardening stories and updates! My husband grew up in USSR, where his family "homesteaded" for survival in a small village. He taught me about green tomatoes; in the fall before the green ones get ruined by rain or frost, his family would pick them all, bring them in the house, put them on newspaper, and let them slowly ripen over the next few months. I made a page on my gardening website about it; it really works. We have had fresh ripe tomatoes until Christmas here in Oregon where our season for fresh tomatoes usually ends about now. https://www.vegetable-gardening-online.com/how-to-ripen-green-tomatoes-indoors.html

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