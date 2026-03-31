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Karen Baetz's avatar
Karen Baetz
14m

".. he developed a passionate relationship with the chrome bumper of our truck." 😂😂

Side note: All great info. I knew nothing about turkeys or their differences!

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Diana Woodward's avatar
Diana Woodward
4m

Do you have wild Turkeys on or near your property in VA? In southern Oregon, they are out in full force right now. The hills are filled with gobblers, trying to find the females. I can see 2 or 3 right now from my window big Toms, beards down to the ground, all puffed up, strutting around looking beautiful, gobbling every once in a while. We already found a nest with eggs.

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