Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GMoody's avatar
GMoody
6h

I grew up helping grandma churn the milk to make butter. We had a large crock with a wood cover that fit over the paddle. My job was to operate the paddle until she checked to see if the butter was ready. Watching her form the round shape and placing it on the round butter dishes with decorative covers was interesting. She always completed her works of art using a small wooden paddle/spoon to make designs on top of the ball of butter. Funny how we remember the smallest things our elders allowed us to participate in on the farm.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
6h

Loved the comment under Prince Caspian’s picture! It made my day start with a good, long laugh! Thank you!

Reply
Share
4 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture