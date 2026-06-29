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Lalie's avatar
Lalie
2h

When the homesteading emails arrive, I try to read them right away. There is something so utterly life affirming about the stories of your life on the farm. I don’t know where you get the energy to do what you do, but I’m thankful to vicariously share the experience. The photo of your peacock next to the tub is stunning! All the best to you both and your expanding animal kingdom!

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James Lord's avatar
James Lord
2h

I once attended a residential dinner party sponsored by Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom, featuring assorted guests of all species. At one point I made my way to the restroom, but as I cracked open the door, I saw that it was already occupied by a regal peacock standing atop the sink basin and peering into the mirror. Though I still feel it was incumbent upon the peacock to lock the door, I felt momentarily embarrassed, and quickly retreated.

I tried again a half hour or so later, and again found the peacock atop the sink basin. I must have shown a flash of irritation, because the peacock really went off on me. "Do you think it's easy looking this good? Where else do you think I'm going to find all the necessary grooming products? Perhaps you think me unpheasant, but why don't you wander behind a bush in the backyard, or else wait until I am done here." I didn't bother arguing, and just waited uncomfortably until I got back home.

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