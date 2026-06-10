Malone News

Malone News

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Pamela Lorenz's avatar
Pamela Lorenz
11h

Jill, your weekly missives about farm life warm my heart, bring a smile to my face, and cause me to thank the Lord for both of you with prayers for blessings, stamina, health and safety!

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
11h

Sounds like a very busy and productive life! Love to hear the homestead stories.

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