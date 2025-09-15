Malone News

Anne Gifford
6h

As a Kansas farmer, Joel’s voice spoke to the multitude of barriers small- and medium-sized farmers have all across America. The Emancipation Proclamation is a call to all of us!

Thankful for the profound truths and ideas for change needed in so many areas of our lives to restore our great country. Can’t wait for next year!

Kathleen Vee
6h

So happy you shared this Dr. Malone! I just watched Joel’s speech on Brownstone and shared it with my family. Very informative - love his call to create a “Food Emancipation Proclamation.”

