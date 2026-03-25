Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Civil Westman's avatar
Civil Westman
16h

Had I encountered the wisdom you share on homesteading when I was young (and ever dreaming we would one day move from the Pittsburgh suburbs to a working farm), I might well have done it. Alas, my 70's - 80's (turning 82 in July) have been both times of deep reflection and letting go of earlier dreams about future choices. Bittersweet, in other words, like some of the crops you so lovingly describe. Thank you for all you share; in one sense, your offerings tether us to reality and act as antidote to the aggressive lunacy and multifaceted denials of basic reality and human ontology.

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
16h

I just read that Robert quit ACIP. I can understand the frustration and I hope there's a plan for his continued input. We need him in the fight.

Reply
Share
8 replies
65 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture