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Janine Rocke's avatar
Janine Rocke
1h

Everyone wants a quick fix—fast food prep, fast internet, fast medicine for our ills. Corporate farms aren’t concerned with the life of the soil, just the production of as many bushels per acre as possible.

In 1970 we had a neighbor who was keenly interested in organic processes and promoted “WonderLife” products—he was both way ahead of his time and was a bounce back to healthier practices. My brothers have followed his footsteps in organic farming and are now producing specialty grains on living soil. No pesticides, no desiccants, AND getting bountiful harvests—It takes time!

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

I can not think of anyone better than Joel Salatin of Polyface farms to explain the dynamics of soil as a living organism. Last weeks event was well worth the time and effort. Between the Chemical industry and the Drug industry, in tandem they are poisoning the soil and the all living things. They can not see beyond their bottom line. I look out on my backyard and watch the squirrels and birds enjoy the food that the soil provides.

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