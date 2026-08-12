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hope4gaia's avatar
hope4gaia
8h

I ordered it when I first heard about it and got it last week.

It is a treasure. I already have family lining up to read it.

Thank you so much for a truly valuable instruction book that will save a lot of lives.

Blessings!

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James Schwartz's avatar
James Schwartz
8h

Doc, we got our copy. Thank you. I’d also point out that Substack is getting a sweet cut from you as they promote nothing but liberal writers each and every weekend with its Substack post that gets emailed that is supposed to get you in touch with other writers you might not know is on the platform. I’ve not seen a conservitve or right leaning writer promoted by them yet! I hate to say it but you’re funding your silence. We will always subscribe to you and it would behoove you to create a domain where it’s all yours.

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