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Garry Blankenship's avatar
Garry Blankenship
1h

It is interesting how fake meat has so far been soundly rejected, while fake most everything else flies off the grocery store shelves.

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Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
1h

What if the food industry was in cahoots with the medical industry? All these damn diseases and conditions that have become “typical” for our society……overweight, diabetes, heart disease, and the myriad of cancers as well as others too numerous to name here. They throw cheap “fillers” in the food and no one is the wiser. The more we eat, the worse we get. And hasn’t childhood cancer been on the rise? Newborns with brain tumors and other complex cancers.

What with seeds being GMO altered, how can we trust that the original nutrition is still in our crops? No one asked us if we wanted to eat that crap…..? And as for those nutballs suggesting we all eat bugs…. well, you know where you can stick that!

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